Singer Crayon gifts his parents a new house for Christmas, reveals plans to return home for Xmas

Mavin record singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, also known as Crayon, gave his parents a house as an early Christmas present.

The Mavins star, who previously made headlines for not seeing his parents in five years, revealed on his Twitter page that he has now moved his parents into a new home, making it possible for him to visit them. He continued by saying that he gave himself the best Christmas present, which makes him happy and satisfied.

He tweeted:

“I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more Lekki foods, Small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!”

