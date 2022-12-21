TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Singer Crayon gifts his parents a new house for Christmas, reveals plans to return home for Xmas

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Mavin record singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, also known as Crayon, gave his parents a house as an early Christmas present.

The Mavins star, who previously made headlines for not seeing his parents in five years, revealed on his Twitter page that he has now moved his parents into a new home, making it possible for him to visit them. He continued by saying that he gave himself the best Christmas present, which makes him happy and satisfied.

He tweeted:

READ ALSO

Naysayers react as Singer, Portable gets verified on…

Singer Yemi Alade hails Tems for her Golden Globe nomination

“I recently just moved my parents out of the trenches to a new crib! Hallelujah! My best Christmas gift to myself ever! Now I can finally go home after 5 years! I’m so so happy! I feel fulfilled! No more Lekki foods, Small hungry like this I don run go house go chop come back!”

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Crayon gifts his parents a new house for Christmas, reveals plans to…

Woman arrested for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was sent to run errands by…

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

“I love you soo much stepmother” – Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa…

Man dumps lover who did 3 abortions for him, marries someone else

“What a son can do, a daughter can do better” – Crowncy Anyanwu…

3 Casino Terms You Haven’t Heard Of – But Should Learn

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More