Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint Kitts (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Davido and his wife, Chioma, have been spotted with the Adelekes in Saint Kitts.

The singer and Chioma are on vacation with his family, which includes his father and his elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, and his family.

A video posted on Kani, Adewale Adeleke’s wife’s Instagram story, showed the family enjoying a lavish Christmas dinner.

Davido and Chioma have withdrawn from the spotlight and kept a low profile since their son’s death. While Davido made his first appearance on Instagram, Chioma has remained inactive.

The couple has spent more time with family. This is to help them cope with their grief and keep them from harming themselves.

Watch the video below:

