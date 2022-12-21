Singer, Harrysong excited as he welcomes baby girl with wife

Nigerian singer, Harrysong and his beautiful wife have welcomed their second daughter, Purity.

Harrysong shared the good news on social media and stated that she was born by 3am today, December 21, 2022.

In his words,

”Another congratulation? Yes. 😊🙌🙌 you re in order. , cus now the Christmas is complete… welcome my second daughter to my beautifully blessed world 3am Today .. and she will be called. PURITY ❤️ 💐 #babaforthegirls. #chichonthin”.

Reacting to this, Giftsophia said, “God bless Purity and she shall be a blessing to you congratulations sir.”

Kazuga said, “Big congratulations Mr Harry, it’s indeed a double celebration. May God keep her safe and healthy.”

Carter Victor said, “We want to say ‘Welcome’ to your new baby! What a perfect addition to an amazing family.🙏🏾❤️”.

