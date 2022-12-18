TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress…

Singer Kizz Daniel makes a male fan emotional as he gifts him N1million (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kizz Daniel, an award-winning singer, has changed the life of a male fan by giving him a million naira.

The singer held his live concert on Saturday, December 17th. During the concert,  Kizz Daniel gave a chance to a male fan to perform on stage while he was performing.

The fan took the stage and delivered an outstanding performance of Kizz Daniel’s song. Kizz Daniel surprised him with a million naira for his outstanding performance.

READ ALSO

“Yellow cloth go soon scarce” – Reactions…

Singer Asake releases statement following the death of a…

The fan, who couldn’t believe his new blessing, began crying on stage.

The emotional moment has fast won the hearts of fans and even haters/critics.

Watch the video below:

In other news, A Nigerian lady says she prefers getting married to an internet fraudster who is into Yahoo Plus than being with a man who has a regular job.

She explained that Yahoo Plus Boys usually cash out with the help of jazz so which is a guaranteed way of making sure there is an endless supply of money.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

“You don’t know what is coming, I know your day to day…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

Rapper, NBA Geeboy boldly disses Wizkid during live performance (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Kizz Daniel makes a male fan emotional as he gifts him N1million (Video)

Video: I prefer marrying a Yahoo boy because they can renew their wealth – Young…

“I’m going back tomorrow to get ice-cream” – Lady says…

Rihanna shows off her son’s face for the first time (Video)

“Yellow cloth go soon scarce” – Reactions as Rema surprises…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

Singer Asake releases statement following the death of a female fan at his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More