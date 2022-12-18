Singer Kizz Daniel makes a male fan emotional as he gifts him N1million (Video)

Kizz Daniel, an award-winning singer, has changed the life of a male fan by giving him a million naira.

The singer held his live concert on Saturday, December 17th. During the concert, Kizz Daniel gave a chance to a male fan to perform on stage while he was performing.

The fan took the stage and delivered an outstanding performance of Kizz Daniel’s song. Kizz Daniel surprised him with a million naira for his outstanding performance.

The fan, who couldn’t believe his new blessing, began crying on stage.

The emotional moment has fast won the hearts of fans and even haters/critics.

