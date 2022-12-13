Singer Yemi Alade hails Tems for her Golden Globe nomination

Nigerian Singer, Yemi Alade has congratulated her junior colleague, Tems on her Golden Globe nomination.

THEINFONG announced that Tems, has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her song in the film Blank Panther.

Tems received the nomination for her songwriting work on the Marvel Studios film Wakanda Forever’s song Lift Me Up. Along with Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson, the Nigerian star was nominated for Best Original Song.

Reacting, Yemi Alade congratulated her over her new achievement.

Describing her as a world wide baby, she sent her congratulatory message.

“Big Tems @temsbaby is a WORLD WIDE BABY!!! Congratulations to you and your entire team”.

The singer who had made Nigerians proud when she was featured in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack.

Rihanna released her fist new solo song, ‘Lift Me Up’ for the movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for the first time since her 2016 album, Anti.

The ballad is cowritten by Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, and the film’s director, Ryan Coogler. It is a tribute to the life and legacy of late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer which he was diagoned of in 2016.

On Tuesday, 25th October, Marvel Studios shared a short clip on social media, confirming that Rihanna will be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.