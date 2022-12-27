Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post Christmas gift’

Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky has acquired a new mansion as his post Christmas gift.

The ‘Loving You’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share pictures of his new mansion and as he gave thanks to his creator while noting that his 2023 has started already.

“Thank u Lord! My 2023 already started”, he wrote.

The singer is not the only celebrity who is ending the year in a high note as Skitmaker and content creator, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known as Sabinus or Mr Funny acquired a new mansion.

The new mansion comes months after he acquired a new car.

On his Instagram story, Sabinus who also doubles as an influencer shared a clip of the new house with a customized swimming pool. Beneath the swimming pool, SABINUS is written in black ink on a blue surface.