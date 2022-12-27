TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post Christmas gift’

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky has acquired a new mansion as his post Christmas gift.

The ‘Loving You’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share pictures of his new mansion and as he gave thanks to his creator while noting that his 2023 has started already.

“Thank u Lord! My 2023 already started”, he wrote.

READ ALSO

“How my fake life made me rich” – Singer Kcee

VIDEO: Scary moment Zinoleesky almost lost his arm while…

The singer is not the only celebrity who is ending the year in a high note as Skitmaker and content creator, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known as Sabinus or Mr Funny acquired a new mansion.

The new mansion comes months after he acquired a new car.

On his Instagram story, Sabinus who also doubles as an influencer shared a clip of the new house with a customized swimming pool. Beneath the swimming pool, SABINUS is written in black ink on a blue surface.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Them don tie person son again” – Lady reveals strange object…

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post Christmas gift’

Deceased lawyer’s husband narrates how his pregnant wife was shot dead by…

VIDEO: “Man on fire” – Ugoccie hypes her dad as he showers wads of cash on her

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

Moment young lady locked lips with a stranger for N10k (Video)

How my pregnant wife was killed by policeman on Christmas day – Gbenga…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More