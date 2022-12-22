VIDEO: Skitmaker, Tomama gives update on new tactic used by men to get women in bed

Popular Skitmaker, Tomama has revealed a new tactics used by men to lure women to bed.

According to her, men now ask ladies for their passport “data pages” pretending to be planning a trip with them.

The lady, on the other hand, then assumes that the man is in the process of planning their trip and gets comfortable with him. Once he achieves his aim, he stops reaching out and does away with her.

Tomama, a media celebrity, updated women about the current development in a video that she posted on her official Instagram page.

See post below;

Meanwhile, Actress, Regina Daniels has expressed how excited she is to be the wife of 62-years-old, Ned Nwoko at his birthday bash.

In her appreciation speech to the invited guests, Regina stressed that she is happy to be married to him.

Regina revealed that she admires his ways of life, his reasoning and everything about him.

“Thank you everyone. I’m so happy we can put all this together to celebrate an icon. Prince Ned is a really really huge inspiration to everyone of us. I am his wife but everyday, I admire his way of life, his reasoning and just everything about him.

I must say j am very happy fo be his wife. Thank you everyone for coming to celebrate him”.

Also taking to the podium, Ned Nwoko revealed that he is happy to be Regina Daniels husband.