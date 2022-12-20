Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king Solomon – Lady calls out actor Junior Pope

A Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has questioned her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, over alleged infidelity in his marital home.

This is coming after he made a post stating that he is loyal to his wife and believe solemnly in the ‘one wife, one husband’ theology.

Junior pope had made a post shortly after Yul Edochie made a justification of polygamy on social media using a verse from the bible.

Reacting, the father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, and stated that nothing would ever truncate his loyalty to his wife.

“ONE MAN ONE WIFE still remains the best, ” he said. “Nothing can change that”, he said.

This provoked the Nollywood actress as she took to her Instagram page to accuse him of not being true to his word.

In her words,

“You that sleep with so many women around, you are no different than Solomon in the Bible. Now you are coming online to claim that you have not cheated on your wife, can you prove that to the world?”

Watch Esther Nwachukwu’s video below: