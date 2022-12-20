TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king Solomon – Lady calls out actor Junior Pope

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has questioned her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, over alleged infidelity in his marital home.

This is coming after he made a post stating that he is loyal to his wife and believe solemnly in the ‘one wife, one husband’ theology.

Junior pope had made a post shortly after Yul Edochie made a justification of polygamy on social media using a verse from the bible.

READ ALSO

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a…

I’m a very proud Polygamist, God instructed me – Yul Edochie

Reacting, the father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, and stated that nothing would ever truncate his loyalty to his wife.

“ONE MAN ONE WIFE still remains the best, ” he said. “Nothing can change that”, he said.

This provoked the Nollywood actress as she took to her Instagram page to accuse him of not being true to his word.

In her words,

“You that sleep with so many women around, you are no different than Solomon in the Bible. Now you are coming online to claim that you have not cheated on your wife, can you prove that to the world?”

Watch Esther Nwachukwu’s video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The only reason I still talk with my sister – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend’s brother…

Moment Paul Enenche showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding (Video)

Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king Solomon – Lady…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More