“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye and lover celebrate one year anniversary

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has gotten into trouble with Netizens after going public with his new lover.

It was earlier reported that the couple is celebrating their first anniversary together today, Sunday, November 11th.

Many netizens reacted negatively to the news of his new relationship, accusing him of moving too quickly.

Many people were disappointed and dissatisfied because his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Anita Okoye, filed for divorce just one year ago.

In reaction, One Eniola Diamond wrote, “When did his wife just divorce him? The cane they use to flog the first one is coming to flog the next wife. One year anniversary? So he was cheating while his wife was at home?? Hmmm

One Spicy Noni wrote, “1 year? Fear men

One Lady 2020 wrote, “To think him and Anita dated for almost 10years before getting married. Omo! There is no manual for this marriage thing

One Onyinye Bakee wrote, “Sha e say Anita suffer with am Dem go school together. Lord

One Ugs Couture wrote, “The wife was right after all, one year anniversary and divorce just started months ago. I wish you the same happiness wish Anita

One Karis Gulia wrote, “The date is not dating.. so you were cheating on your wife before the divorce….wo Goodluck joor if that makes you happy he no concern this user

One Chigbu Queen wrote, “Look what he left and what he’s with now… This life no balance at all. I don’t know what men really want. Odiegwu!!!

One Ingridingrid wrote, “The wife is suffering in America with the kids. He is enjoying his life”.