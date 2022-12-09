“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy Ovire

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has shared an observation after her colleague, Peggy Ovire posted a cute couple video with her husband, Frederick Leonard.

The video which was shared by Peggy on her official Instagram page captured the moment they stepped out in style while donning black outfits.

Recall that the couple wedded traditionally on 19th November in Warri, Delta State with a lot of celebrities present to witness the celebration of their love.

In the video Peggy shared on her Instagram page, she and her hubby, Federick Leonard walked out of an elevator in style while donning black outfits.

Captioning the video, Peggy wrote: “Best Friends 👯‍♂️ ❤️”.

Peggy however flaunted her thigh which apparently caused Moyo Lawal to drop her observation.

In her words,

“Lol. … love it .. somebody is now showing skin 🥰🥰🥰”.

See post below: