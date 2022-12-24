“Someone wants me to suffer and die” – Lady cries out after mysteriously getting blisters on her body (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has claimed that an evil person wants her to suffer and die after she mysteriously got blisters on her body.

She revealed that she had beautiful skin before the blisters started developing in her body. She also said that her friends and family stayed away from her during this period so that they don’t contract the blisters.

She thanked God for seeing her through the hard times. This video attracted lots of comments from netizens, thanking God for her and also asking how she got rid of the blisters eventually.

@EzigboGold said: “Am going through this thing am scratching over my body having a black spot.”

@Official Adubea said: “It is like everyone in the comment has gone through it.”

@dolldoll wrote: “Bleaching cream.”

@Anyi Tabe Tj said: “Miracles no dey tire Jesus.”

@Hannah Owusu Acheamp replied: “Am having the same problem it’s very itchy pls help a sister.”

@junior juicy vibes added: “Please can you help me 🙏”

@🌹SANDY KIDBAE 🦋 said: “🥺🥺🥺🙏glory be to God.”

@Effy said: “I went through this same thing for months but I thank God I’m getting beta but the dark spot is still there.”

@Omega Ray added: “Can be hormonal imbalances.”

@Alaka Mary oluwafunmilayo said: “What was the solution.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWWdYjb/

