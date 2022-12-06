“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to be operated on due to religious beliefs

A doctor has urged Nigerians to stop demonizing Caesarean sections after a lady in labor lost both her baby and her womb after refusing to have surgery because her pastor predicted she would give birth like “the Hebrew women.”

The expectant woman persisted on giving birth the traditional way because her pastor had convinced her that it would be safe, according to the doctor who goes by the name Penking.

She had also mentioned that their family does not participate in CS and that she would rather to go to church.

The woman was later brought back to the hospital, but by the time she arrived, it was too late because she had already lost the child and her womb.

The doctor tweeted:

“She had an obstructed labour. The Doctor on call decided on CS. She said that her pastor told her that she’ll deliver “like the Hebrew women” and besides they don’t use to do CS in her family. She asked to be taken to church. She was later rushed back to the hospital

She had had uterine rupture with total myometrial and serosal disruption. Baby was floating in the peritoneum, dead. Uterus was bleeding like an ocean and could not be repaired . It was removed . The child was her first child. She lost her first child and lost her womb for life.

Stop demonizing CS. It is a

life-saving procedure and nothing is wrong with it.

For all pastors who keep making women lose their children by telling them lies, God will ask you on your dying bed.

CS does not make you less of a woman.

Having CS doesn’t mean you are a weakling

Having CS doesn’t make you inferior

Stop demonizing CS”