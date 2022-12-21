Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology to wife

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has tendered a lengthy and unreserved apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.

The controversial thespian laying his heart bare apologized for his actions which had hurt his wife while noting that in spite of all that had happened he had been a good dad to their kids.

He also added that his feelings for his first wife still remain the same.

Read his lengthy apology below:

“To my dear wife,

Queen May Yul-Edochie,

I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times.

I take the blame for my actions.

I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone.

You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I.

But I guess life happens.

You already know the whole story.

I didn’t do it to disrespect you,

I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.

I have always loved you and always will.

I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father.

I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.

Out of 100 I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best.

Nobody is perfect.

I’m not.

You’re not.

Nobody is, except God.

I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place.

I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart.

I’m sorry.

I’ve always loved you and always will.

Butuo nwanyi oma.

We can live peacefully and happily.”