“Stop whining like a little girl” – Linda Ikeji slams Meghan Markle for ‘commonizing’ Prince Harry

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has slammed the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle for commonizing Prince Harry and villianizing the royal family.

This happened immediately after the royal couple’s Netflix tell-all documentary. The documentary has been teased by Netflix, who has also offered viewers a sneak peek.

Taking to her Instagram story, Linda Ikeji slammed the Duchess for constantly whining like a little girl.

She stated that if God had made her a real life Princess, she would use the platform to touch and change lives and not be whining.

Linda slammed Meghan for estranging Prince Harry from his family and for instigating war within the royal family.

The way Meghan has commonized Harry is sad to watch. A real life Prince making a mockery of his life and selling to Netflix. It should be beneath him…but Meghan…oh Meghan. Sigh”

“If God made me a real life Princess, I’d use the platform to touch and change lives not constantly whining like a little girl….and estranging my man from his family. If the royal family didn’t approve of Harry marrying Meghan. He would not have married her. So why all this unnecessary war? Are we supposed to feel sorry for her? Why villianize her inlaws? Rest abeg Meghan”.

Linda Ikeji isn’t the only celebrity who has slammed Meghan for estranging Prince Harry from his family as Daddy Freeze also came hard on her in 2020.