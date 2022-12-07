TakeOff Death: Drama in court as alleged killer asks judge for money to hire private investigator

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, is pleading with a judge for money because, according to him, he cannot afford a private investigator but needs one to prepare his case.

Legal documents acquired by TMZ state that Clark is requesting an initial payment of $5,000 to employ a private investigator and that he is unable to afford the charges on his own.

According to the documents, Clark’s family has already spent all of its resources on his counsel, who agreed to represent him at a reduced rate. He claims that in order to “fully investigate [Clark’s] case and to adequately prepare for trial,” he must include a private investigator in his defense.

Clark claims to have already found a private investigator (P.I.) who will take the case for the discounted fee of $85/hour.

Recall that TakeOff was shot in Texas after a private party. He was then proclaimed dead after being shot on the head and torso.