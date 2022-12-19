TAMPAN summons Actor, Olaiya Igwe over nude video where he declared support for Tinubu

Veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe, has been summoned by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) over his recent unclad video declaring support for Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

As many individuals didn’t find it hospitable, this caused a stir on social media. Social media users reported the actor’s Instagram page and tagged TAMPAN.

As a result, the TAMPAN have called the renowned actor to give an explanation of his behavior before a disciplinary tribunal.

Actress Rose Odika, one of TAMPAN’s executives, told Sunday Scoop that she had received confirmation of this.

Rose said that while the actor is free to support whoever he chooses, his actions lack any moral justification. Thus, despite the fact that he has yet to appear before the committee, he has been called to appear before the disciplinary committee.

In her words:

“He has the right to support whoever he wants to, but we have the moral justification angle. We are looking at the morality behind that advert (video). It is not about who he is supporting. It is about him breaching the code of ethics (of our association and industry.”

While reacting to the summon, Olaiya told correspondents of Sunday Scoop that he is not aware of such summon.

His words: “I don’t know who discussed that with you. I did not hear anything about that. God bless you.”