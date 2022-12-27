Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Tega Dominic, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has gotten a lot of attention on Instagram for her new sultry photos.

The reality star shared sexy photos on her Instagram page to wish her fans a Merry Christmas with the caption, “Comment in speed Darlington’s words 😁, I’ll start. I get coconut head, I no dey hia word.”

Many fans chastised her for sharing the photos, while others expressed shock.

Read some comments below….

@Ify wrote: Tegaaaaaaaaaaaaaa repent for the kingdom of God is at hand

@officalprincess also commented: I thought you just gave your life to Christ? 😳🏃‍♀️🔥❤️

@dammy also wrote: Bbn program na for proper olosho upgrade, funny y most of u ladies once you get out of the shows u always ended up this way. What a proper way to advertise your market 😂😂😂😂

@Blackboy also said, “Omo you see this ehnnnnn tega no spoil your marriage with your hand

@Ubi: Vawulence….is it still smelling fishy? Looking for attention by all means.

