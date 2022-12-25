The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Timini Egbuson, a Nollywood actor, has revealed that the church betrayed him, prompting him to leave the church.

Timini spoke with Lilian Afegbai on her “Lilian’s Coach” YouTube show about how and why he left the church.

He claimed to be a church boy who used to preach in the main churches as a teenager. He admitted that as time passed, he realized the church was full of pretenders. He revealed that he made the decision to seek God and have a personal relationship with him.

In his words;

“I feel like me and God have a personal relationship. I’ve been betrayed by the church in the past. Like, I was a full church boy. In my teenage years, I used to preach in the main church on Sundays. Everything you think I have now in terms of swag and whatever, it was in church that I learned it.

Then I went to some other churches. But I just realized that there are a lot of pretenses. And I know it’s not a reason to stop going because obviously. So basically you know, it’s just a thing where I was just like okay let me find this man called God on my own. And that’s what we are doing right now.

There’s someone I’m seeing, or talking to, right now that introduced me to this whole Bible plan. I mean, sometimes I just lie to her when she asks “have you checked it this morning?” In terms of reading the Bible again and all that, I’m not really there yet but I like a one-on-one relationship with my God. Talking to him saying “how far baba? this is what I’m doing” and He’s been helping me make the best decisions so far. And it’s calm.”

