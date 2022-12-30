“The love is deep”: Reactions as madam surprises house help with a new phone (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartwarming video on TikTok shows the moment a madam surprised her house help with a brand new android phone.

She revealed that the girl came into her house with a Nokia phone four months ago and she has been so hardworking, so she decided to surprise her with a new phone.

The girl felt so happy when she received the gift as she jumped and hugged her madam until they both fell on the sofa.

This video attracted so many reactions;

@Nelzz107 said: “The way she showed appreciation.”

@nuellaspla wrote: “Thanks for making her happy.”

@sijuade said: “Please where can I get someone like her pls.”

@Lucks🥂/ wrote: “God bless you.”

@bimpe onas said: “Beautiful.”

@souluser5667996678865 said: “The love is deep .God bless you🥰.”

@Angie#2013 said: “God bless u more.”

@user9082535839827 wrote: “Good to be good mum.”

@PrettyNancy4u said: “Beautiful children.”

@user6464459630981 said: “Thank you my sis, that’s how it should be 🥰 househelp are also human 💋💖💝.”

@PrettyNancy4u wrote: “Chai this is nice.”

@Blessing osagie said: “🥰🥰.”

@user71105854567077 wrote: “😥😥 Smiles God bless you more and your family 🙏.”

