The money is small – Pretty lady refuses to visit man who sent her N500k transport fare (Video)

A beautiful lady has been confronted by a Nigerian internet big boy for failing to honor an agreement to visit him after collecting his money.

He claimed to have sent N500,000 to a lady in Benin, Edo state so that she could visit him in Lagos.

However, after she received the money, she refused to show and he had tried to reach her but without response.

He was finally able to get her on his live feed and he queried her for disappearing with his money, but she accused him of embarrassing her.

She said that N500k was a paltry sum of money which she sees as N5k, and that is one of the reasons she did not travel to see him.

According to the male influencer, she told him earlier that she was processing her papers and preparing to travel to the United Kingdom and as such other things need to be on hold.

He then demanded that she returns the money but she said that if she refunds him, then she would not visit again.

Watch the video below: