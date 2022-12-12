TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s…

The money is small – Pretty lady refuses to visit man who sent her N500k transport fare (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A beautiful lady has been confronted by a Nigerian internet big boy for failing to honor an agreement to visit him after collecting his money.

He claimed to have sent N500,000 to a lady in Benin, Edo state so that she could visit him in Lagos.

However, after she received the money, she refused to show and he had tried to reach her but without response.

READ ALSO

Man vows to return to Nigeria after discovering a tuber of…

I asked if he wanted to get married – Young Nigerian lady…

He was finally able to get her on his live feed and he queried her for disappearing with his money, but she accused him of embarrassing her.

She said that N500k was a paltry sum of money which she sees as N5k, and that is one of the reasons she did not travel to see him.

According to the male influencer, she told him earlier that she was processing her papers and preparing to travel to the United Kingdom and as such other things need to be on hold.

He then demanded that she returns the money but she said that if she refunds him, then she would not visit again.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK…

DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor allegedly involved with another woman weeks…

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

Lady’s wig catches fire while dancing with birthday cake (Video)

Hot-tempered man assaults girlfriend moments after she caught him in a hotel…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for…

The money is small – Pretty lady refuses to visit man who sent her N500k…

Drama looms as Singer B-Red queries Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth

“Too good for nonsense” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth leaks…

“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a penny” –…

Audience scream as plus-size corper shows off dance moves during competition…

“The marriage is OVER” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth reveals,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More