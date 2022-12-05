“Them don rip me” – Dancer in tears as he shows off ‘small’ money he was given at party (Video)

A Nigerian comedian and skitmaker, Correct aboki has shared a video of himself crying after his colleagues ‘ripped’ him at a show.

A video showed him dancing so happily at the event as guests sprayed wads of naira notes on him.

Sadly, after the event, he was just given a little out of the entire realised.

This stirred a lot of reactions amongst cyber citizens as many tried to encourage him.

@perry16625 wrote, “One thing about potable they can not try it, he will disgrace them.”

Seanizzy wrote, “I no blame portable wey speak up o, this is not fair, if there is no agreement binding, who works harder should get more payment, God can use anyone to bless anyone, don’t say you made the person famous bla bla bla.”

jeffrypretty said, “Na why I like portable be this, you can’t try this nonsense with him😂.”

Sweetbiscuit said, “Is this playing??😡😡what type of playing is this?😡 This is serious ripping🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ na why I like portable for this kind matter, he for don scatter am for them😂😂.”

Nahlikaa said, “This correctaboki has really suffered in that their industry. They’re always showing him shege.”

Watch video below;