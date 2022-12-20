“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money; teach young men to work hard to earn” – Pastor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A clergyman has said that a couple cannot have love and submission if the male does not have money.

The claim was made on the clergyman’s Facebook page, who went by the name Dr. Timothy Ogbu.

Dr. Timothy encouraged internet users to teach their young guys to work hard to get money because the respect they receive in their marriage is inversely correlated with their financial situation.

He wrote:

Teach your young men to work hard in life to earn money because there is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money! Your respect is proportional to how much money you can command!”

He added;

“We live in the world where mentorship and pastoral oversight is measured by the wealth and influence someone carries. So a woman who supposed to be a wife, even some members of your church who feed from your ministerial meal daily or weekly may still call another pastor whose wealth and influence is known to all as their mentor or pastor. This has actually led many to cut corners to be influential at the expense of their life”

