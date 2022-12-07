“This is more than a miracle” – Woman shows off baby’s transformation (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian mother has shared a clip of the transformation of her child who was born as a prematured child.

She however nursed him back to health and his transformation photos have stirred emotions online.

In the video, the baby‘s journey from frailty back to health was captured. This got the attention of cyber citizens as many declared that it was definitely God.

Others gushed over the baby’s new look and wished him a belated happy birthday.

“Big one❤️❣️🥰 said, “It can only be God🙏🙏 Forever Grateful🙏🙏.”

@faithyrosey6 said, “God is so wonderful in all things.”

@mhizvivian053 said, “This is more than miracle 🙏🙏🙏.”

@foreverbae7 said, “Happy birthday 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 love you strong boy🥰.”

@giftyjohn3 said, “He is really a testimony child🥰God is Great.”

@chizzybabe03 said, “Happy birthday big boy . continue growing in good health Amen.”

