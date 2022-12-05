“This is NOT cute! It’s manipulative” – Daddy Freeze calls out mom’s who take cash from kids without paying back

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has called out mothers who collect money from their kids and refuse to pay back.

This was made known by Daddy Freeze after a Twitter user going by the handle Dekunle27 said that his mother had taken money from him but refused to give it back because she had carried him for nine months.

According to Daddy Freeze, the act is manipulative and this generation shouldn’t normalize it.

Dekunle27 wrote;

“I borrowed someone € 350 to buy bag, e reach time to collect am back, she’s telling me she carried me for nine months.”

Replying to this, Daddy Freeze commented: