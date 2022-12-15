TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

“This is not the time to woo me” – Sina Rambo’s wife begs men to stay away

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Heidi Korth, the wife of famous singer Sina Rambo, has given a caution to potential suitors trying to woo her despite her marital problems.

Recall that the stunning woman had previously taken to social media to accuse her husband, Sina of domestic abuse as well as neglecting his financial responsibility as a husband.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State’s son, and his sister, according to Heidi, are quite violent, while their brother, B-Red, hinted that Heidi was lying.

READ ALSO

“He tried to get down with our house help” – Sina…

Sina Rambo’s sister’s baby daddy, King Chic reacts to his…

Heidi in a new post shared on her Instagram page, begged men to respect her current problem and not try to make passes at her.

She wrote; ”Please this is not the time to try to toast me. Kindly respect my situation right now”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Passenger almost stranded as conductor refuses to take new N1k note from…

“This is not the time to woo me” – Sina Rambo’s wife begs men to…

Young lady upgrades her family’s old house to storey-building after becoming…

“I missed you so much” – Emotional moment wife surprises…

Burna Boy’s song, ‘Last Last’ spotted on Jay-Z’s annual…

Depression: Bimbo Ademoye mourns DJ Twitch, opens up on her experience

Cardi B celebrates husband, Offset as he turns 31

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More