“This is not the time to woo me” – Sina Rambo’s wife begs men to stay away

Heidi Korth, the wife of famous singer Sina Rambo, has given a caution to potential suitors trying to woo her despite her marital problems.

Recall that the stunning woman had previously taken to social media to accuse her husband, Sina of domestic abuse as well as neglecting his financial responsibility as a husband.

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State’s son, and his sister, according to Heidi, are quite violent, while their brother, B-Red, hinted that Heidi was lying.

Heidi in a new post shared on her Instagram page, begged men to respect her current problem and not try to make passes at her.

She wrote; ”Please this is not the time to try to toast me. Kindly respect my situation right now”

See her post below: