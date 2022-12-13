“This kind of love dey attract English breakfast” – Daddy Freeze expresses amazement over Cuppy’s 25 days engagement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Daddy Freeze, a well-known media figure, has expressed amazement at how quickly Cuppy fell in love with Ryan Taylor, her fiance.

After the millionaire heiress claimed that she had met and fallen in love with her fiancé within 25 days, the socialite responded on his Instagram page.

Cuppy had said that she met Ryan at a driving rally and they had gotten engaged soon after.

He questioned how she could have met someone, fallen in love, and gotten engaged all in the span of 25 days.

He believed that this kind of relationship might result in an English breakfast since the duration of time is short.

However, he made sure to point out that he isn’t implying that the couple’s relationship won’t work out.

Watch the video below:

