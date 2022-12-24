“This might be my last video on Earth” – Lady shares sad post (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian lady has shared a sad video of herself standing by the roadside and claiming that it might be her last video on earth.

She apologized to her mom, family, and friends while stating that they will meet again in a new world.

In her words,

“This might be my last video on earth. To my mum, family, and friends. I am very sorry 💔🙏😭😭 until we meet again in the new world🙏.”

This attracted a lot of reactions from netizens who advised her not to give up,

@Kobusinge Gorreth895 said: “God visits her coz you can do what men can’t do🙏.”

@zayt02 added: “Rest in peace dear, tell my dad I miss him.”

@user5170397617984 wrote: “I think something is not okay with her may God protects u.”

@$hegoscoBTC™️ said: “Okay dear RIP until we meet again 😏.”

@Emeline said: “Start by talking to the person filming dear.”

@esy_thicky replied: “Please let me know when you are ready to talk. Sending you love and hugs from Ghana😘. Stay strong please, there is always hope at the end of the day.”

@👑 👑 Jazlire wrote: “You are not alone dear don give up.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWtsdL3/

