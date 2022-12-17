“This peace I’ve found can only come from you” – Nancy Isime shows appreciation to God as she turns 31

Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress, took to Instagram today, December 17th, to write a letter of appreciation to God as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

Grateful for chapter 31, Nancy revealed that she knew the 3rd floor will be the best years of her life and she wasn’t wrong at all.

The actress expressed gratitude to God, most especially, for the peace she has found that comes from him.

She wrote, “Chapter 31🥳… I knew the 3rd floor will be the best years of my life and I wasn’t wrong at allllll🥺Dear God, Words can’t describe it. Words aren’t enough! Thank you….for Everything! This peace I’ve found can only come from you🥺 Thank you!🙏🏽 It’s my birthday everyoneeeeee🥰”

#BirthdayGirl🥳”.

See her post below;