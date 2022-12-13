“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in camp, dances for him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment a pretty young lady boldly walked up to a soldier to showcase her dance moves for him at NYSC orientation camp in Lagos.

In the video shared on TikTok, the young corper donning her NYSC garb ran up to the soldier and threw a salute at him.

She the proceeded to break into a complex dance moves, leaving the soldier laughing diffidently.

The corper who got shy at a point ran off, laughing at the stunt she had just pulled off.

Watch the video below:

@ani_tahh

They will soon beat me in this camp 😂 #nyscnigeria #corper #lagoscorper #ani_tahh #blowthisup #soldiers

♬ Beat it – brock

Check out reactions gathered from netizens;

nakhi_cruise wrote: “Lol I watched this video twice then realized it was u, where did u later camp, Abuja still or lag?”

@remdee65 wrote: “The soldier just reposted you on his story now. He’s my guy.”

@koker62 wrote: “If you ever camped in Lagos, you can never relate many things people say abt camps tbh.”

