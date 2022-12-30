Tobi Bakre releases family photo, reveals son’s face as he marks first birthday

Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has unveiled the face of his son one year after his birth at the same time releasing adorable family photos.

The BBNaija star welcomed his son a year ago with his wife, Anu, and has since kept his face hidden until now.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the boy’s birthday, Tobi Bakre gave glory to God for the journey from his birth till date.

He wrote:

“Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre is 1.

We thank God for the journey thus far. And we thank God for the future of our little one.

Not much to say cos words can’t do it this time! Iya Malik! God bless you. You do this one.

Best thing that ever happened for us and to us,”

See photos below: