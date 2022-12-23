Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

In Nigerian a couple of Celebrity marriages went down the drain either due to infidelity, domestic violence or money disagreement.

The statistics in Nigeria are astounding in this regard. However, celebrity experiences typically go viral, although there are comparatively few instances of marriages falling apart among regular men and women.

The explanation is not implausible; their captivating social position made them newsworthy. Some celebrities have recently been in the news for their failed marriages as much as their talents.

In this article we will be listing top 10 celebrities whose divorce took Nigerians by surprise.

1. Funke Akindele and JJC

Currently vying for the seat of the Deputy Governor in the forthcoming general elections, popular actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, aka Jenifa, got married to filmmaker and director, Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, in May 2016.

However, around June 2022, her husband announced their separation, noting that the marriage was “beyond repair.”

2. Yewande Adekoya

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Yewande Adekoya’s marriage also hit the rock bottom in April 2022. The mother of two, while publicising the end of her marriage, said she had been experiencing emotional abuse for 14 years.

3. Korra Obidi and Dr Dean

Korra Obidi is a talented Nigerian dancer, musician and model. She got married to an American chiropractor, Dr Justin Dean in 2018. Their marriage only lasted four years as Dean announced he was quitting the marriage in March 2022.

4. Julius Agwu and Ibiere

Julius Agwu is a renowned and successful Nigerian stand-up comedian. He is also an actor and writer.

He got married to Ibiere in 2008. But the marriage managed to survive for 14 years. The comedian claimed Ibiere abandoned her matrimonial home in 2022 because of his ill-health.

5. Paul and Anita Okoye

Paul Okoye and Anita got married March 22, 2014, however the marriage went through troubled waters and was formerly dissolved in 2022. Paul and Anita have three children.

6. Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash

In another drama-filled union, singer Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash crashed after five years.

Ms Fash confirmed they were officially separated and heading for a divorce during a live video session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze.

7. Dancers Kaffy and Joseph Ameh

Although they officially parted ways last year, news of the divorce of professional dancer and instructor Kafayat Ameh, known as Kaffy Dance, and her husband, Joseph Ameh, filtered in early 2022.

In January, Kaffy disclosed in her new podcast episode ‘JustKaffy’ that she’s single but not searching. The dancer revealed that she was bitter in her marriage and that taking a chance to break up her marriage was to see both parties grow in their different careers.

8. Kalu Ikeagwu and Ijeoma

In May, Nollywood star Kalu Ikeagwu told an Ikeja High Court that his estranged wife, Ijeoma, allegedly deserted their matrimonial home and prevented him from gaining access to their two children.

Mr Ikeagwu, in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021, sought a dissolution of his six-year-old marriage to Ijeoma, a makeup artist. The British-Nigerian actor also seeks full custody of his three-year-old son and ten-year-old step-daughter.

9. Basket Mouth and Elsie

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth has announced the end of his 12 year old marriage to his beautiful wife, Elsie.

The father of four made the announcement via his verified Instagram page, where he assured to peacefully co-parent with his wife in taking care of their children.

The actor who didn’t give reasons for the divorce pleased with the public to respect their privacy.

10. Saint Obi and Lynda

In February, news of veteran Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, aka Saint Obi, divorcing his wife, Lynda Nwafor nee Amobi, was made public. The Judge handling the case, Omotayo O. Majekodunmi, issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

In a suit filed at the High Court of Ogun State with suit number HCT/128/2019, the actor accused his wife Lynda and her brothers, Michael and Chukwumobi Amobi, of attempting to kill him.