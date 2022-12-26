Top 10 influential persons in history born on Christmas day

Christmas, or December 25, is a day of family gatherings and widespread celebration, but some people have an additional cause for joy because it’s their birthday! We examine some well-known figures from history who were born on the same day as Jesus Christ.

1. Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Jinnah, who was born in 1876, founded Pakistan in 1947 and held the position of the nation’s first Governor-General until his passing. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in Pakistan, where he is honored as the country’s “Quaid-i-Azam,” or Father of the Nation. At the age of 71, Jinnah passed away in 1948.

2. Robert Ripley

In 1890, “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!founder “‘s was born. He started off as a businessman and cartoonist. His cartoons, which covered anything from sports to obscure strange facts, were thought to have 80 million readers worldwide and reportedly received more fan mail than the US president. Aged 58, he passed away in 1949.

3. Humphrey Bogart

The renowned performer was born in 1899 and is best known for his outstanding roles in classic movies like “The Maltese Falcon” (1941), “Casablanca” (1942), and “The Big Sleep” (1946). The American Film Institute named the Academy Award–winning actor the greatest male star of Classic American cinema in 1999.

4. Cab Calloway

Master of energetic scat singing, Cabell “Cab” Calloway III was also a jazz singer and bandleader. He was born in 1907. He was the featured performer at Harlem’s famous Cotton Club. Following his death in 1994, he was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008

5. Louis Chevrolet

This Swiss-born American racing car driver co-founded the Chevrolet Motor Car Company in 1911. He was born in 1878. In 1916, he founded the Frontenac Motor Corporation, which made racing parts for Ford’s Model T. He died in 1941, aged 62.

7. Anwar Sadat

The progressive third Egyptian president was born in 1918. He re-instituted the multi-party system, launched the Infitah economic policy, and wrested back the Sinai Peninsula from Israeli occupation. The culminating Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty earned him (and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin) the Nobel Peace Prize in 1978, making him the first Muslim Nobel laureate. He was assassinated by radical military officers in 1981; he was 62 at that time.

8. Jimmy Buffett

In 1946, the vocalist who performed “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville” was born. His followers are referred to as Parrotheads, and much of his music depicts a “island escapist” way of life. Buffet is not only a musician; he is also a best-selling book and restaurateur.

9. Barbara Mandrell

Mandrell, a prominent female vocalist in country music during the 1970s and 1980s, was born in 1948. Up until Taylor Swift’s most recent victory, she was the first and only performer to win the “Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” award twice. In 2009, she was admitted to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

10. C.C.H. Pounder

Born in 1952, Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder is a film and television actress better known by her stage name, C.C.H. Pounder. For her work in “The Shield,” a TV series that aired in 2003 and 2004, she received the Golden Satellite Award. She is presently shown on CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans.”