Trouble in paradise? Davido’s cousin, B-Red and wife unfollows each other on Instagram

There seem to be trouble in paradise as singer, B-Red and his wife, Faith Johnson unfollows each other on Instagram.

Although B-Red and Faith’s wedding was never made public, the loverbirds had insisted that they were wed. Faith claimed that she was married to the musician in a response to a troll, and B-Red had already made the same declaration.

However, it appears that their marriage couldn’t withstand time because the duo are no longer following one another.

After a quick check by THEINFONG on their respective Instagram pages, we found out that the couple are no longer following each other.

This would mark the second crashed marriage in the Adeleke’s family this year, as last month B-Red’s elder brother, Sina Rambo and his wife, Korth parted ways.

THEINFONG recalls that Korth had hinted at marital crisis as she dragged Sina Rambo for alleged domestic violence.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Korth revealed how she had been feeding and taking care of the bills of Sina Rambo. She claimed that the Adelekes wealth is all a facade as she is the breadwinner of their family.

Dragging the upcoming singer and Governor son, she told him to pay her the money he owes her.

Korth, shared a disturbing video of the aftermath of Sina Rambo’s violent attack on her. The son of Governor Ademola Adeleke had destroyed her door and inflicted injuries on her.