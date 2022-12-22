Trouble in paradise? – Yul Edochie takes down all photos of his second wife, Judy Austin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Yul Edochie, a prominent actor, politician and son of veteran actor Pete Edochie has taken down all the photos of his second wife, Judy Austin.

He reportedly did this to seek forgiveness from his first wife May Edochie over polygamous life.

This action attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

@the_bitchic said: “Does it change the fact that we now know Judith as his wife?”

@ojunugwa_mercy added: “Wahala promax 😂😂.”

@_lily_among_thorns_ wrote: “Polygamy comes with so much stress.” Ask the older generation.”

@adaokotu1 said: “It’s too late to cry wolf.”

@perfectfinish_makeup said: “Abi his son is not his son😱😱 God abeg.”

@tamzeecravings wrote: “Akuko 😂😂😂.”

@tripplejaycollections said: “Just dey play 😂😂😂 see how you ruin your home that took you years to build. An wa oh what do men even want?”

@twinpoah replied: “Akuko 😂😂

@10darly wrote: “unapologetic polygamist in the mud.”

@msidusogie said: “If confusion was a person.”

