“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” – Yetunde Bakare berates Judy Austin

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yetunde Bakare, a popular Nollywood actress, has chastised her colleague, Judy Austin, for always doing things to annoy her senior wife, May Edochie.

This comes after Judy Austin described herself as the apple of her husband’s eye on her Facebook page.

Yetunde believes that if Judy Austin respects Yul, she will also respect his first wife, May Edochie.

She also pointed out to the braggart second wife that the apple, which Judy Austin had described herself to be in the eyes of her husband, is one of the cheapest fruits.

In her words:

“it’s enough that you’re 2nd wife … try to rest and stop doing everything possible to pepper the QUEEN of the house! If you really respect YUL , you’ll give MAY the same respect you’ll give YUL by the way Apple is one of the cheapest fruits”

