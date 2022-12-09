“Turning your back on your offspring means turning your back on your future” – Sophia Momodu shares cryptic post

Sophia Momodu, Baby mama to Davido has shared a cryptic post on her Twitter account.

Taking to the bird App the mother of one made a cryptic post about dead beat parents.

Sophia said, “Turning your back on your children means turning your back on your future,” paraphrasing T.D Jakes.

Sophia Momodu made it clear that she wasn’t referring to Davido, the father of her child.

Sophia clarified in a series of tweets that not all of her posts are intended for her baby daddy.

She asserts that it is OK for a woman to choose to move on with her life without her ex being aware of everything she does.

“It’s ok for 2 people to have a child together, NOT be together however decide to co parent in peace for a greater good without faceless people behind fake pages projecting their insecurities on them”. “I know this would upset the faceless & insecure but have you ever seen a gorgeous, intelligent, industrious, highly blessed & favored woman without options when it comes to the opposite sex? Lol it’s truly laughable As an African woman it should be ok to prioritize one’s self, peace, relationship with God & personal growth over all else without being trolled by the faceless & insecure.

