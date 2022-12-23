“Understand the spirit of Christmas and stop imitating others” – BBNaija’s Maria tells Nigerians

BBnaija star, Maria Chike has dropped an important message to Nigerians as Christmas draws nearer.

Maria questioned why Nigerians are fond of putting boxes and present under Christmas trees. She explained that Santa leaves the North Pole on the 24th to deliver Christmas presents.

Maria told them to understand the spirit of Christmas and stop imitating others.

“Why am I seeing gift boxes and present under y’all Christmas trees?? Did you forgot Santa leaves the North Pole on the 24th and down your roof/chimney to drop off the presents? Y’all so funny. Understand the spirit of Christmas, just don’t do it cause others are”.

Recall that While some people last year were having fun and celebrating Jesus Christ’s birthday, others insisted that the day of December 25 had nothing to do with Christ’s birthday.

Christmas, according to popular Nigerian on-air personality Daddy Freeze, has nothing to do with Jesus Christ, but those who celebrate it should still have fun.

Taking to his Instagram page he wrote: