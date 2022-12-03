Uproar as actor, Olaiya Igwe goes unclad to say powerful prayers for Tinubu (Video)

Olaiya Igwe, a Nollywood actor, has created a stir online by going unclad on social media.

The actor posted a video of himself naked, praying for the victory of APC Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Olaiya revealed in his caption that it is his pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals.

He believes that BAT is the best candidate to protect our dreams and fight hard to keep Nigeria’s promise for future generations.

He wrote, “It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream. One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that’s why we must stand up and make ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN the next president of Nigeria”.

Watch the video below:

Taking to his comment section, Nigerians expressed disappointment in him.

One Family Doctor wrote, “You said votes of Tinubu should be like the Atlantic ocean or even be more than it. How many are Nigerians again? 200 million people right? Even the whole world population is 8 billion people. Is the Atlantic ocean not more than the whole world put together??? So how will Tinubu’s votes be now more than the world population put together?? A ma was daran bai o olorun, just because of stomach infrastructure.”

One Kafila Murital wrote, “Haaaaaaaa see what poverty has done to our elders has olorun jo yo was ninu Oko eru oo, you need medical checkup sir”

Lanle Hintobo wrote, “Someone should please check on Olaiya Igwe. This man is running mad!!!”

One Mr White wrote, “How much did they pay you? Are your kids proud of all this that you are doing. Just because of money”

One Olatinumtoks wrote, “Despite this fuel scarcity…. Person still want us to follow apc…ha..Lori elo gan ni”

One Rex McCarthy wrote, “Nah him wife give am money for surgery when no one came thru for him. Let him show his appreciation in his own way he feels”

One Ludahxx wrote, “Me I think say this man dey educated o”

One Oghy Pero wrote, “Omo! There are so many things to be grateful for in my life..how shameful is it when person papa and grandpa dey bo pata for social media”

One Razzy Money wrote, “This is completely bullshit man”

One Aramide ybnl wrote, “Shey this man no get Pikin wey dey advice am ni? Imagine coming online to see your daddy’s black yansh. Awon colleague baba yi da?????”

One IfeOluwa wrote, “See what poverty has done to our elders u need checkup daddy wa @cassy___0307 comma see ooo”

One Dejavu wrote, “Be like say them don promise you say them go use you do chairman for your street Abi. Esin leleyi sir”.