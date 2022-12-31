Uproar as BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada poses braless in new photos (Photos)

Ifu Ennada, a Big Brother Naija alumni, has caused a stir in the online community by posing braless in new photos.

The beauty entrepreneur, who is currently on vacation in Zanzibar, shocked many of her fans by going nearly naked on social media.

Sharing racy photos of herself without a bra she wrote, “With love from Zanzibar… It seems everyone is sleeping”.

Her nude photos have stirred anger among many of her fans as they aired their displeasure on her page.

One Patience Eke wrote, “Grow up aunty. This is far from bikini wear. This is nudity and porn. If that is what you like. It’s a lucrative business, so face it with your full chest instead of this unnecessary pictures. Never forget stars don’t force themselves to shine. It’s their identity

One Mis taste delights wrote, “No sense of decency on this app anymore. Una to do abeg, don’t forget you will have kids tomorrow. Social media doesn’t forget

One Geobastine wrote, “My sister u need to talk to someone o. This does not work anymore na old stunt and na bad market now

One Governor Moses wrote, “This is not necessary madam. Keep exposing yourself in the name of trending o ma see o”.