“Use all that energy to vote the right person – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend advises Nigerians insulting her

Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of singer Paul Okoye, has offered some words of wisdom to Nigerians who are making a mockery of her online over her new relationship.

As the elections are less than two months away, she urged them to go get their permanent voters cards because it is crucial that they do it right away.

In a post on her social media profile, Ifeoma suggested that the energy they are using to berate and harass her may be used to ensure that the proper candidate is chosen.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote;

”Getting your PVC is one of the most important things you will do for yourself this period!!!

Use all this energy to vote the right candidate!!!”

