VIDEO: Actor Ayo Animashaun shares testimony as he miraculously survives ghastly accident with truck

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actor, Ayo Silver Animashaun opens  up on how he survived a ghastly accident from a truck driver.

Ayo exposed his horrific vehicle accident while returning to Lagos from Ibadan, where he had gone to view some land, by sharing recordings from the incident.

He went on to describe how a trailer ran him over and caused his automobile to spin for approximately 12 seconds. Ayo Animashaun admitted that despite the sad event, he has learned that all one strives for could be snatched away at any time.

“To be precise coming from where I went to inspect a portion of land in moniya Ibadan and almost back home in Lagos @magboro bus stop a trailer ran me over and left my car spinning for almost 12 secs and I saw a movie how my breath left my lungs and I had every of my journey flashed through my eyes. And split of secs. But the lesson I got that dat was anything and everything could be taking away from us at any moment WHEK you least expected it. BUT MY GOD SAVED ME AND I WILL FOREVER TESTIFY TO GOD’S Awesomeness”.

