VIDEO: Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on her pregnancy loss

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has opened up on her pregnancy loss.

Early this year, it was thought that the light-skinned actress was expecting a child. Now, she has confirmed that she was. She lost the baby, though, and it did not survive.

Toyin acknowledged that she wept after the loss since she had wanted to have one or two children and had failed to do so.

She also spoke about how she was body shamed after getting bloated from the loss.

“When the time is right, the pregnancy will stay. I plan to have more kids. u was actually pregnant but I lost it. I cried because I wanted to have one more or two kids and am done. Things happened and I was bloated and many body shamed me but am used to it as an actress”.

