VIDEO: American Rapper, Diddy gifts twin daughters matching Range Rover SUVs for their 16th birthday

American Rapper, Sean Combs professionally known as Diddy has surprised his little girls as they mark their sweet sixteen with a Range Rover.

Surprising his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, with matching Range Rovers as their 16th birthday, the proud father beamed with joy to see the excitement on their faces.

The 53-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper just welcomed his sixth child, Love Sean Combs, in a low-key manner.

The Comb’s Twins, also known as Diddy’s Twins, celebrated their 16th birthday with an extravagant celebration that had a futuristic theme.

As the twins gushed over their dream whip, they jumped on their dad in excitement.

They both got identical cakes with “16” candles and sparklers coming out of the top, in addition to matching costumes and Range Rovers.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW