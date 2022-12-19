TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

VIDEO: American Rapper, Diddy gifts twin daughters matching Range Rover SUVs for their 16th birthday

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

American Rapper, Sean Combs professionally known as Diddy has surprised his little girls as they mark their sweet sixteen with a Range Rover.

Surprising his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, with matching Range Rovers as their 16th birthday, the proud father beamed with joy to see the excitement on their faces.

READ ALSO

Rapper, NBA Geeboy boldly disses Wizkid during live…

“I’m never chasing, I attract” – Speed Darlington brags,…

The 53-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper just welcomed his sixth child, Love Sean Combs, in a low-key manner.

The Comb’s Twins, also known as Diddy’s Twins, celebrated their 16th birthday with an extravagant celebration that had a futuristic theme.

As the twins gushed over their dream whip, they jumped on their dad in excitement.

They both got identical cakes with “16” candles and sparklers coming out of the top, in addition to matching costumes and Range Rovers.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

I don’t know if my unborn baby belongs to my husband or my ex – Pregnant lady…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in…

“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart”…

“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul…

“Pregnancy did me dirty” – Expectant mother laments as she shares…

“E dey shake” – Nigerian lady orders husband to dance before…

VIDEO: American Rapper, Diddy gifts twin daughters matching Range Rover SUVs for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More