VIDEO: Ayra Star falls on stage at Ghana Afrochella concert, lashes out at Organisers

By Deborah Ngere

Scary moment music star, Ayra Starr fell on stage at Afrochella concert in Ghana.

The star who is known for wearing skimpy outfits fell on stage during her performance.

In the video making the rounds, Ayra Star was seen performing when she fell, but quickly got up and continued with her performance.

After the performance, the Nigerian star took to her social media page to caution the organizers of the show.

She tweeted:

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful,”

Ayra Starr is not the only star that has had embarrassing moments on stage as Fuji artist, Asake had his trouser ripped on stage when he has tried the ‘pkese’ dance.

