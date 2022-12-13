VIDEO: Heartwarming moment BBNaija’s Cross reunites with brother after 15 years apart

Being reunited with his brother after 15 years apart was an emotional event for reality television star Cross Okonkwo.

The Okonkwo family recently traveled to South Africa for a family reunion, where the former Big Brother Naija contestant finally got to see his long-lost sibling.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Cross revealed that he and his sibling had been apart for 15years. In the emotional video, Cross could be seen screaming for joy on sighting his elder brother. The reality star ran to hug him and they embraced each other for minutes.

Expressing gratitude to God, Cross wrote:

“HAPPY TO SEE U AGAIN BUDDY. I LOOK GOOD AS FUCK. GOD IS AMAZING. 15 YEARS LATER”.

Cross who was in the BBnaija “Shine Ya Eye” set has a love for family as he has made a couple of video with his Mother over the years.