VIDEO: Hermes shares adorable post with 2nd girlfriend, Margaretha

BBnaija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Hermes has shared loved up video with his 2nd girlfriend, Margaretha.

Hermes and Margaretha reunited earlier in December, and they shared a heartwarming video on social media.

Hermes posted pictures from his vacation to Amsterdam on December 22 and, of course, included a sweet video of him and Margaretha.

Hermes is seen in the video putting hair colour on her hair as they both snicker. Many people have speculated that Margaretha may be his preferred girlfriend out of the two.

This is due to the fact that after leaving the BBNaija home, he has not been seen with his girlfriend Kelly Blessing.

Recall that Hermes Iyele has expressed dissatisfaction following reactions from netizens that trailed his declaration of a platonic relationship between him and his ex love interest, Allysyn.

The dancer had taken to his social media page to reveal that there was no relationship between him and Allysyn, only friendship.