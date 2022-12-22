VIDEO: “I need 6 Dubai girlfriends” – Wizkid announces during Dubai show

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun professionally known as Wizkid has left the ladies drooling in anticipation as he revealed that he needs 6 Dubai girlfriends.

During a Dubai concert the singer revealed this.

Recall that the singer achieved another milestone when he became the first and only Nigerian performer in the World Tennis League.

At the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai, Wizkid shared the stage with other notable performers from the industry.

The Grammy-winning musician said while playing on stage that he would love to bring home six Dubai ladies and might even round the number up to seven.

The ladies erupted in ecstasy at his announcement. This news occurs just days after he made another public appearance in Ghana with his baby’s mother, Jada.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW