TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

VIDEO: “I need 6 Dubai girlfriends” – Wizkid announces during Dubai show

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun professionally known as Wizkid has left the ladies drooling in anticipation as he revealed that he needs 6 Dubai girlfriends.

During a Dubai concert the singer revealed this.

Recall that the singer achieved another milestone when he became the first and only Nigerian performer in the World Tennis League.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes…

Wizkid and Jada spotted together in Lagos following rumored…

At the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai, Wizkid shared the stage with other notable performers from the industry.

The Grammy-winning musician said while playing on stage that he would love to bring home six Dubai ladies and might even round the number up to seven.

The ladies erupted in ecstasy at his announcement. This news occurs just days after he made another public appearance in Ghana with his baby’s mother, Jada.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: “I need 6 Dubai girlfriends” – Wizkid announces during Dubai show

I didn’t make more than N3 million from ‘Zazuu Zeh’ – Portable opens up

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!” — Doris Ogala drags Yul Edochie, he react…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

“I’m looking for a God fearing Sugar Daddy who will pay me monthly…

VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes fire accident with…

Leaked chat surface as Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts to husband’s decision to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More