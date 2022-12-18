Video: I prefer marrying a Yahoo boy because they can renew their wealth – Young lady

A Nigerian lady says she prefers getting married to an internet fraudster who is into Yahoo Plus than being with a man who has a regular job.

She explained that Yahoo Plus Boys usually cash out with the help of jazz so which is a guaranteed way of making sure there is an endless supply of money.

She said Yahoo boys are better than working class men because they can always renew their wealth whenever it looks like money is getting exhausted.

According to her, if a working class man goes broke, he has no immediate way of getting rich or escaping financial problems.

The young lady stated this during a street interview as she further said that the fraudsters have family members they can use to replenish their riches, whereas the guys with normal jobs don’t have relatives which is why they are struggling day and night at work.

She also said she likes the way fraudsters pamper their girlfriends, take them out in their cars, and how they act like cute couples with the babe in the front seat.

When asked if she would be comfortable staying with a Yahoo boy that is unable to make money for about three years, she rebuked the idea of such happening to her boyfriend.

She, however, reiterated that the benefit of being with him is that if the money gets exhausted he can always use the jazz and renew it.

The interviewer also asked if she is not scared of the fact that EFCC operatives often go after Yahoo boys, but she said she has no business with them.

Watch her speak below:

In reaction, meriiyaam.tayo; I get family oo 😂😂😂😂abeg 😂

dammy_ayoola; With the problem way we dey face for this country now na front sit be your problem anuty ???🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹

ayinke_owo202; I feel like crying for you 😢

im_nancy1; It’s alright just day play 😂😂😂

thomfoster87; Chai my Ibadan people don come here again 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

mond4695; Abeg make unah carry unah Yoruba comedy go one side mtcheew 😒

yeokady608; so this big girl nor fit speak english nah wa oo 😮

khardysgram_; This should better be staged oo 😂😂😂 imagine someone dressed like this and she opens her mouth to speak 😢 it better be staged!!

elevenhaag; This has to be a planned joke cos the stupidity on play is mind blowing

khardysgram_; The interviewer sef said “which one would you like to get married with” 😂