TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a lesson on ‘how to kiss’

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Netizens have reacted to hilarious video of Actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir trying to blow a kiss to his mum.

In a video uploaded by Regina, the actress was heard trying to give her son a kissing lesson but things don’t seem to be going as planned.

Regina Daniels was heard encouraging her son to make like he was about to kiss the camera in the Instagram video. Munir continued to give his kisses aggressively and awkwardly because he wasn’t following the instruction, which made everyone laugh.

READ ALSO

“He deserves life imprisonment” – Netizens…

Naysayers react to Jada Pollock’s recent tweet

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

The video however stirred reactions from netizens who had different opinions as regards the funny display.

One kingjayspee wrote: Na how papa dey kiss be that now 😂😂like papa like son 😂”

nneamaka2016 wrote: Kids are so cute😂😂😂 see his innocent face”

dee_kaskylista wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂awww very somebody”

queenies_hairs wrote: “😂😂😂 awwwww he’s so cute”

kattygoldmark wrote: “😂😂😂muma correct my baby 😂”

faitthysia wrote: 😍😍😍😂😂😂😂 he’s always funny . The other video of him apologizing to his mom still cracks me up”

mizkimoraprecious wrote: It’s his struggle for me 😂😂I must get it by fire by force.”

iam_horpeyhemi wrote: Dear Regina next time dey drop update on time.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

Don’t come home if you don’t get 1st class – Nigerian father warns daughter…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a…

“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money;…

Davido’s wife, Chioma rocks outfit worth N6 million to 2022 Qatar World Cup…

I speak English better than Portable, we should never be compared – Speed…

Enjoy life when you have the opportunity – Elderly man advises youths (Video)

Wizkid and Jada spotted together in Lagos following rumored…

“Be Ok with people not liking you” -Seyi Shay lists 10 life hacks as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More