VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a lesson on ‘how to kiss’

Netizens have reacted to hilarious video of Actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir trying to blow a kiss to his mum.

In a video uploaded by Regina, the actress was heard trying to give her son a kissing lesson but things don’t seem to be going as planned.

Regina Daniels was heard encouraging her son to make like he was about to kiss the camera in the Instagram video. Munir continued to give his kisses aggressively and awkwardly because he wasn’t following the instruction, which made everyone laugh.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

The video however stirred reactions from netizens who had different opinions as regards the funny display.

One kingjayspee wrote: “Na how papa dey kiss be that now 😂😂like papa like son 😂”

nneamaka2016 wrote: “Kids are so cute😂😂😂 see his innocent face”

dee_kaskylista wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂awww very somebody”

queenies_hairs wrote: “😂😂😂 awwwww he’s so cute”

kattygoldmark wrote: “😂😂😂muma correct my baby 😂”

faitthysia wrote: “😍😍😍😂😂😂😂 he’s always funny . The other video of him apologizing to his mom still cracks me up”

mizkimoraprecious wrote: “It’s his struggle for me 😂😂I must get it by fire by force.”

iam_horpeyhemi wrote: “Dear Regina next time dey drop update on time.”