Video of Nigerian mum backing her twin babies at the same time stirs reactions

By Shalom

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother backing her twin babies at the same time has stirred reactions on social media.

In the video, she was seen carrying the twins at her back effortlessly with a wrapper tied around her chest. She was also smiling and engaging in normal activities.

This post attracted so many reactions from netizens,

@adwoamonday19 said: “God bless you mum🥰.”

@Akuah Sonys said: “🥰🥰🥰Thank you, mum, ❤️.”

@Nana❤️ Yaa💋 replied: “Very beautiful babies.🥰 God bless u, dear.”

@Bitter truth added: “Eeiii waaooo, God bless every mother 🙏🏾.”

@Gurlnextdooor wrote: “Just 1 and my back hurts na 2!!! God bless you.”

@olori said: “God bless you and take care of them for you 🥰.”

@mummy princess added: “Woman you are very strong and beautiful more strength.”

@Abigail Smith wrote: “I tap into your blessings🥰🥰.”

@waline Webstar🇨🇲🌶️🔥 wrote: “Mothers are heroes 🥰🥰.”

@Queen Blessing385 said: “Respect to you mama.”

@Danquah Bright 🇬🇭🇧🇪 wrote: “After all this, some good-for-nothing pastor will tell you your mother is a witch😡 nnaka I will complete that useless guy.”

@denyz615 said: “Why carry those big children who can even wash plates hoo😅😅😅.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWtYFJF/

